Studio of Dance Kentucky wins top industry dance award Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

LOUISVILLE — Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky, based in Raceland, Kentucky, won the highest scoring Industry Dance Award here at Kids Artistic Revue dance competition on March 24-26.

In addition to winning 38 overall high point and title awards, the dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won solo, duet/trio and group honors.

Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky, selected as All Star Dancers, are invited to participate in dance experiences in Hollywood and New York City.

These awards are chosen by the judges for dancers displaying a passion for performing on stage with excellent dance technique.

The Studio of Dance Kentucky is directed and owned by Natalie Pence.

Instructors and choreographers at The Studio of Dance Kentucky are Natalie Pence, Emily Stephenson, Nicole Smittle, Jennifer Downey and Macy Newman.

In addition to competitive and performance programs for dancers, The Studio of Dance Kentucky offers recreational dance classes for ages two and older.

Group Winners:

• The Studio Senior Small Company- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Small Group 15-19, IDA Best Lyrical/Modern/Contemporary Performance, Elite Top First Elite Small Group Lyrical, Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars and NYC All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Rachel Music, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson and Brooklyn Tackett.

• The Studio Senior Company- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Large Group 12- 14, Most Entertaining Intermediate Large Group, Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars, Ultra Dance Challenge Winners, Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Contemporary, Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Lyrical and KAR Judges Choice Award. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Paisley French, Preslee French, Gracie Higginbotham, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Ashtyn Meadows, Rachel Music, Macy Newman, Kaitlyn Pullin, Norah Kate Smith, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett, Zoe Wilds and Willow Wilson.

• The Studio Teen Company- 1st and 3rd Overall Intermediate Small • Group 12-14, Elite Top First Intermediate Small Group Contemporary, Elite Top First Intermediate Small Group Jazz, Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars and NYC All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Ashtyn Meadows, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.

• The Studio Senior Tap Company- Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Musical Théâtre and NYC All Stars. Members are Lexie Claxon, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Ashtyn Meadows, Kaitlyn Pullin, Norah Kate Smith, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett and Willow Wilson.

• The Studio Senior Hip Hop Company- Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Hip Hop. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Paisley French, Preslee French, Gracie Higginbotham, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Ashtyn Meadows, Macy Newman, Kaitlyn Pullin, Norah Kate Smith, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett, Zoe Wilds and Willow Wilson.

• The Studio Junior Company- 1st and 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Primary Large Group 9- 11, Elite Top First Primary Large Group Jazz, Elite Top First Primary Large Group Lyrical, NYC All Stars, Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars and KAR Judges Choice Award. Members are Keira Bell, Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Makenna Rambo, Kaelyn Snoddy, Avery Thompson, Bentlee Waginger, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.

• The Studio Junior Hip Hop Company- Elite Top First Primary Large Group Hip Hop. Members are Keira Bell, Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Kaelyn Snoddy, Avery Thompson, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.

• The Studio Junior Tap Company- Elite Top First Primary Large Group Tap. Members are Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Kaelyn Snoddy, Avery Thompson, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.

• The Studio Petite Company- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Novice Large Group 6-8, Best Costume Novice Groups, Top First Novice Large Group Lyrical and Top First Novice Large Group Jazz. Members are Teagan Castle, Lily Ferrell, Addison Gillum, Olivia Nichols, Davy O’Bryan, Eden Pickett, Paisley Shannon, Ella Stephens, Rylie Swords and Preslie Worthington.

• The Studio Mini Company- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Novice Small Group 5 and under, KAR Judges Choice Award and Top First Novice Small Group Novelty. Members are Tylyn Barnett, Ella Blanton, Lydia Holbrook, Nora Parnell, Layna Quillen and Chevy Riley.

Duet/Trio Winners:

• Paisley French and Preslee French- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Duet/Trio 15-19, Elite Top First Elite Duet/Trio Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.

• Lexie Claxon and Preslee French- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Duet/Trio 12-14, Elite Top First Elite Duet/Trio Musical Theatre, Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars, NYC All Stars and KAR Convention Scholarship Winners.

• Emerson Dickess and Kinsley Waller- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Primary Duet/Trio 9- 11, Elite Top First Primary Duet/Trio Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.

• Keira Bell and Makenna Rambo- Top First Primary Duet/Trio Musical Theatre and NYC All Stars.

Blair Ibarra and Addison Kingery- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Primary Duet/Trio 6-8 and Elite Top First Primary Duet/Trio Jazz.

Solo winners:

• Paisley French- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 15-19, Elite Top First Elite Solo Lyrical, Hollywood Dance Experience All Star, NYC All Star and KAR Convention Scholarship Winner.

• Brooklyn Tackett- Senior Most Photogenic

• Kaeli Huff- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 15-19, Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Contemporary, NYC All Star, Hollywood Dance Experience All Star and KAR Convention Scholarship Winner.

• Preslee French- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 12-14, Elite Miss Teen Dance, Elite Top First Elite Solo Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.

• Mia Stephenson- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 12-14, Elite Top First Elite Solo Contemporary, Hollywood Dance Experience All Star and NYC All Star.

• Sydney Hobbs- 5th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 12-14, 5th Runner-up Elite Miss Teen Dance, Elite Top First Elite Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.

• Kendall Snoddy- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 12-14, Intermediate Miss Teen Dance, Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.

• Lexie Claxon- 8th Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 12-14, 4th Runner-up Intermediate Miss Teen Dance and Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Lyrical.

• Reanna Allen- 10th Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 12-14 and Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Musical Theatre.

• Ashtyn Meadows- Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Lyrical and NYC All Star. Norah Kate Smith- Top First Intermediate Solo Lyrical.

Eden Holbrook- Top First Primary Solo Lyrical.

• Aaliyah Wolfenbarker- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 9-11, 2nd Runner-up Primary Miss Junior Dance, Elite Top First Primary Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.

• Sawyer Hobbs- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 9-11, Primary Miss Junior Dance, Elite Top First Primary Solo Musical Theatre and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.

• Bentlee Waginger- 7th Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 9-11, 4th Runner-up Primary Miss Junior Dance and Elite Top First Primary Solo Musical Theatre.

• Kaelyn Snoddy- 8th Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 9-11 and Elite Top First Primary Solo Lyrical.

• Emerson Dickess- 10th Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo and Elite Top First Primary Solo Contemporary.

• Kinsley Waller- 5th Runner-up Primary Miss Junior Dance and Top First Primary Solo Lyrical.

• Paityn Mabery- Elite Top First Primary Solo Jazz and NYC All Star.

• Harper Paige Highfield- Top First Primary Solo Tap.

• Avery Thompson- First Primary Solo Lyrical.

• Blair Ibarra- 4th Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 6-8, 2nd Runner-up Primary Miss Petite Dance and Elite Top First Primary Solo Musical Theatre.

• Addison Kingery- 5th Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 6-8, 1st Runner-up Primary Miss Petite Dance and Elite Top First Primary Solo Lyrical.

• Ella Blanton- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 5 and under and Top First Primary Solo Novelty.