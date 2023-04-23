Upgrades to facilities to be studied Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

Goal is to create savings for county operations

The Lawrence County Commission agreed to enter into a preliminary study on upgrading facilities within the county.

The commission heard from John Faragonio, of ABM Infrastructure solutions, at Monday’s meeting.

Faragonio said that his company has worked with local governments to “upgrade existing facilities in creative ways,” detailing costs that can be saved on things such as utilities.

He said that his group could do a preliminary study, at no cost to the county, to prioritize what needs updated within the county.

The commission agreed to go ahead and have the study.

“We’d be crazy not to do it,” commissioner Mike Finley said after seeing the presentation and what has been saved by other governments.

Finley said it did not mean that the county would go into business with ABM, but the study is worth doing.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said she was “certain there is a lot here in the county” in need of upgrades.

She asked Faragonio if there was a method, after the fact, to ensure the savings had been met.

He said that his company, which is federally-certified for projects, sends a team of engineers every three years, to study the effects and correct any problems.

“People want us to come back,” he said. “This is typically a long-term relationship.”