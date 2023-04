Brian Mannon Published 4:04 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Brian Mannon

Brian Lee Mannon, 52, of Willow Wood, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at home.

Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Palestine Cemetery with a graveside service at 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.