Evelyn Nash Published 8:15 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Evelyn Leoris Nash, 84, of Proctorville, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6–7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.