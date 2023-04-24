Homemakers host Achievement Day

Published 12:00 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Carol Wright received the Best of Show award at the Lawrence County Homemakers’ Achievement Day event on April 18. (Submitted photo)

PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Homemakers hosted its annual Achievement Day at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center on April 18.

The event brings together homemakers clubs from throughout the county and awards are given in a number categories.

Winners included:

• Carol Wright, who received the Best of Show honor.

• Painting: Wanda Crowe  

• Photography: Bonnie Holmes 

• Knitting: Mary Paese

• Hand Stitchery: First – Carol Wright, second – Mary Paese 

• Quilts – First – Anita Quisenberry, second, Diana Riner

• Wall Hangings: First – Carol Wright, second – Anne Dobbins 

• Toys: Anita Quisenberry  

• Diamond Art: Carol Carter 

• Christmas Decorations:  Wanda Crowe 

• Jewelry: Anne Dobbins 

• Card Making: Anita Quisenberry 

• Up cycling: First – Carol Wright, second Diana Riner  

• Flower arrangement: Wanda Crowe

• Clothing: First – Dorsey Conwell, second – Wanda Crowe, third – Bonnie Holmes  

• Ceramics – Wanda Crowe

• Wreaths – First – Dorsey Conwell 

• Miscellaneous -First – Carol Wright, second – Diana Riner.

