Kenneth Spears Published 10:43 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Kenneth Lee Spears, 53, of Proctorville, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Spears.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be on hour prior to the service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehalfuneralhome.com.