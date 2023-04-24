Murphys chosen for April Yard of the Month Published 12:00 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Ironton in Bloom has chosen its April Yard of the Month winner to kick off its 2023 season and the winners are Frank and Christy Murphy, 701 Vernon St.

Both are retired and their energies have been focused on the development of a “garden patch” that will bloom from early March–November.

Christy is the artist and Frank the contractor. Combining their talents and love of gardening, they have created a garden filled with color, harmony and vibrant growth.

The original yard plantings were dug up and incorporated into this setting. Last fall, 3,000 bulbs were planted including crocuses, hyacinths, daffodils, tulips, iris, Asiatic lilies as well as their original rose bushes, and clematis.

This spring, 50 calla lilies, a pair of cluster roses to twine on their trellis arch, lupine, Russian sage, clematis and over 100 new irises were planted.

Ironton in Bloom will be asking for nominations for yard for the months of May through October.

To submit nominations, please send them to: irontoninbloom@gmail.com, our Ironton in Bloom page on Facebook or any IIB member.