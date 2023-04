Bob Cene Tournament seeks participants Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Any 18u summer baseball teams from Ohio to play in The annual Bob Cene Memorial 18u Metal Bat Tournament is looking for any 18u summer baseball teams from Ohio to play in the event to be held June 29 through July 2 at the Cene Park Baseball Complex in Struthers, Ohio. Interested teams should contract Ken Quinn at 330-719-0581 for information.