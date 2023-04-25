Dale celebrates her senior night with winning RBI Published 11:27 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — It was senior night and the Coal Grove Lady Hornets had only one player to honor.

Email newsletter signup

Jordyn Dale was the lone senior but she made for a total team celebration with the game-winning hit to beat the Russell Lady Red Devils 10-9 on Tuesday.

Dale drilled an 0-1 pitch for a run-scoring walk-off single to set off the celebration.

Abbie Deeds got the win as she struck out 10 and gave up 9 hits in going the distance. Only 4 of the runs were earned.

Ava Howard took the loss with 2.1 innings of relief as she gave up 3 runs, 3 hits, fanned 3 but waked 6. Starter Audrey Patel gave up 7 hits and 7 runs over 4 innings. She struck out 5 and walked one.

Russell (9-13) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning only to have Coal Grove rally in the bottom of the inning for 3 runs as Ellie Delawder had an RBI single.

The Lady Red Devils went up 6-3 in the top of the third but the Lady Hornets used a 2-run homer by Rylee Black to get within 6-5.

Coal Grove went up 7-6 in the fourth but Russell tied the game in the fifth and went up 9-8 in the sixth.

After Russell got a run in the top of the seventh to lead 9-8, the Lady Hornets stage their thrilling comeback in the bottom of the inning with Dale getting the clutch hit.

Dale was 2-4 with an RBI and Kssidy Travis 2-3 with an RBI to pace Coal Grove’s 10-hit attack.

Deeds 1-1 with 2 RBI, Black 1-3 with the home run and 3 RBI, Baelie Hitchcock 1-3 with 2 RBI, Delaware 1-3 with an RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-4 with a double and Shay Collins 1-3 for the Lady Hornets.

Patel was 2-4, Haylee Thornsberry 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Reese Cameron 1-3 with an RBI, Paige Hutchinson 1-4, Bella Hall 1-3 and Josie Atkins 2-4 with 2 RBI to pace Russell.

Russell 204 012 1 = 9 9 0

Coal Grove 302 201 2 = 10 10 4

Aubrey Patel, Ava Howard (5) and Jayla Chalupa. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-9, R-9, ER-4, K-10, BB-2). L-Howard (IP-2.1, H-3, R-3, ER-3, K-3, BB-6). Patel (IP-4.0, H-7, R-7, ER-7, K-5, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-Russell: Paige Hutchinson 1-4, Bella Hall 1-3, Audrey Patel 2-3 RBI, Haylee Thornsberry 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Josie Atkins 2-4 2-RBI, Reese Cameron 1-3 RBI; Coal Grove: Jordyn Dale 2-4 RBI, Shay Collins 1-3, Abbie Deeds 1-1 2-RBI, Rylee Black 1-3 HR 3-RBI, Baelie Hitchcock 1-3 2-RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3 RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-4 2B, Kassidy Travis 2-3 RBI.