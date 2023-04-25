Dragons getting closer to clinching OVC baseball title after win over Hornets Published 8:37 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons aren’t there yet, but they’re getting closer.

The Dragons downed the Coal Grove Hornets 10-0 on Monday to inch closer to the Ohio Valley Conference title.

Fairland is now 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the OVC. The Dragons hold a 2-game lead with 4 games to play in the league.

Ethan Wall and Garrett Cornwell combined on a 2-hitter. Wall went the first 2 innings and did not allow a hit as he struck out 3 and did not issue a walk. Cornwell gave up the 2 hits, struck out 3 and did not walk a batter.

Blake Trevathan was 3-4 and Niko Kiritsy 2-2 with a double and RBI to pace the Dragons.

Cooper Cummings was 1-2 with 2 RBI, Blaze Perry 1-2, Blake Sammons 1-3 with 2 RBI, Alex Morgan 1-3 and an RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3, Carson Sansom 2-3 with an ERBI and Cornwell 1-2 with a double.

Landon Davis and Branden Hankins each went 1-2 for the Hornets.

Coal Grove 000 00 = 0 2 7

Fairland 340 12 = 10 13 0

Landon Davis, Kaleb Schwab (2) and Devin Bloomfield. Ethan Wall, Garrett Cornwell (3) and Cooper Cummings. W-Cornwell (IP-3.0, H-2, R-0, K-3, BB-0), Wall (IP-2,0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-Davis (IP-1,0, H-6, R-7, ER-3, K-1, BB-1). Schwab (IP-3.0, H-6, R-3, ER-1, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-Coal Grove: Landon Davis 1-2, Braden Hankins 1-2; Fairland: Blake Trevathan 3-4, Blaze Perry 1-2, Niko Kiritsy 2-2 2B RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-2 2-RBI, Blake Sammons 1-3 2-RBI, Alex Morgan 1-3 RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3, Garrett Cornwell 1-2 2B, Carson Sansom 2-3 RBI.