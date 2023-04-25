Dragons use big 6th inning to edge Hurricane Published 10:36 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HURRICANE, W.Va. — It was a 7-inning game, but it took only one inning to determine the outcome.

Email newsletter signup

Fairland scored 4 times in the sixth inning while Hurricane got 2 runs in the same inning as the Dragons beat the Redskins 4-2 in a non-league game on Tuesday.

A trio of pitchers held Hurricane to just 4 hits. Starter

Blake Trevathan did not give up a hit in 3 innings as he struck out 4 and walked 2. Reliever Blaze Perry went the next 3 innings for the win as he gave up 4 hits, 2 earned runs with 3 strikeouts and one walk. Brycen Hunt went the final inning for the save as he struck out 2, walked one and did not give up a hit.

Garrett Cornwell had a big 3-run double in the Dragons’ sixth inning as he went 1-1 on the day. Hunt also went 1-1, Perry 2-4 with an RBI and Blake Sammons 1-4.

Hurricane (18-5) was led by Dylan Bell who went 2-3.

Hurricane pitchers Payton Ocheltree, Damian Witty and Cameron Carney combined on a 5-hitter with 5 strikeouts and 5 walks. All 4 runs were earned as Witty took the loss.

Fairland 000 004 0 = 4 5 1

Hurricane 000 002 0 = 2 4 2

Blake Trevathan, Blaze Perry (4), Brycen Hunt (7) and Cooper Cummings. Payton Ocheltree, Damian Witty (5), Cameron Carney (7) and Caden Johnson. W-Perry (IP-3.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-1 HBP-2, WP-3). Save–Hunt (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-1). Trevathan IP-3.0, H-0, R-0, K-4, BB-2). L-Witty (IP-1.2, H-4, R-4, ER-4, K-2, BB-3). Ocheltree (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-2, HBP-1, WP-1). Carney (IP-1.1, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-Fairland: Blaze Perry 2-4 RBI, Blake Sammons 1-4, Brycen Hunt 1-1, Garrett Cornwell 1-1 2B 3-RBI; Hurricane: Dylan Bell 2-3, Braden Sloan 1-2, J Harris 1-2.