Ironton does a lot with a little to get easy win over Chesapeake in OVC

By Jim Walker

Doing a lot with a little.

Ironton had just 3 hits but utilized other ways of getting baserunners and toppled the Chesapeake Panthers 14-0 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Ironton parlayed its 3 hits with 6 walks and 7 hit batsmen to make a winner of Braydon Baker who fashioned a 4-hitter. He struck 2 and did not walk a batter.

Ironton (8-3, 6-3) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning without the aid of a hit.

Baker walked, Connor Kleinman was safe on an error and Ian Ginger hit a sacrifice fly.

Trevor Kleinman walked and Cole Freeman grounded out as a run scored. Kleinman then scored on a passed ball.

Ironton added a run in the second when Tyler Roach and Hunter Freeman were hit by a pitch, Cole Freeman put down a sacrifice and Baker hit a sacrifice fly.

The Fighting Tigers scored 7 runs in the third to lead 11-0.

Ginger and Trevor Kleinman were each hit by a pitch, Cole Freeman walked and Brady Moatz was hit by a pitch to score a run. Roach grounded into a force play as a run scored.

Kleinman scored on a wild pitch, Hunter Freeman was hit by a pitch and Moatz scored on a passed ball. Carson Freeman walked and Roach scored on a wild pitch. Baker walked and Ginger hit a sacrifice fly.

Ironton’s final 3 runs scored in the fourth.

Trevor Kleinman was safe on an error, Tanner Moore walked and Chaydan Kerns lined an RBI double. Carson Freeman and Baker followed with RBI singles.

Kerns was 1-1 with a double and RBI, Carson Freeman 1-1 with an RBI and Baker 1-1 with 2 RBI.

Jacob Daniels went 2-3, Andrew Daniels 1-1 and Jonathan Brammer 1-2 for the Panthers.

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 4 2

Ironton 317 3x = 14 3 1

Nick Wright, Dylan White (2), Scott Poole (2) and Andrew Daniels, Jonathan Brammer (2). Braydon Baker and Hunter Freeman. W-Baker (IP-5.0, H-4, R-0, K-2, BB-0, HBP-1). L-Wright (IP-2.0, H-0, R-7, ER-4, K-1, BB-3, HBP-4). White (IP-0.0, H-0, R-4, ER-4, K-0, BB-1, HBP-3, WP-3). Poole (IP-2.0, H-3, R-3, ER-2, K-1, BB-2), WP-1). Hitting-Chesapeake: Jacob Daniels 2-3, Jonathan Brammer 1-2, Andrew Daniels 1-1; Ironton: Braydon Baker 1-1 2-RBI, Chaydan Kerns 1-1 2B RBI, Carson Freeman 1-1 RBI.