Jeri Fields: Top five SSA media pages Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

We strive to provide the public with accurate and helpful information. In addition to the resources available on our website at www.ssa.gov, we also regularly post useful information on our blog and on social media. We invite you to read our posts and share items of interest with your family and friends.

1. You can subscribe to our blog. We post articles about programs, policies, current topics and new online services. Read more and subscribe at blog.ssa.gov.

2. You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/socialsecurity. You can also share Facebook posts with family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

3. We have many informative videos on YouTube. Our videos cover online services, applying for retirement and disability benefits, Social Security-related scams and much more. We also offer some of our videos in Spanish. You can view and easily share our videos at www.youtube.com/SocialSecurity.

4. You can join our many Twitter followers at www.twitter.com/socialsecurity. We use Twitter to announce new my Social Security features and other service or program changes.

5. We’re also on Instagram. We share stories and resources that can help you and your loved ones. Check out our Instagram page at www.instagram.com/SocialSecurity.

Connect with us on social media to learn helpful information. Follow along and share our pages with a friend, neighbor, or loved one today. Check out all our social media channels at www.ssa.gov/socialmedia.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.