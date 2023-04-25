Kathy Christian Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Kathy Christian

Kathy Ann Mays Christian, 64, of Ironton, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at The Pavilion in Piketon.

She is survived by her husband, David Wayne Christian.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mamre Cemetery, with Brother Jerry Lavender officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Christian family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.