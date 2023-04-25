Rowe keys Flyers romp of Tigers Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

NEW BOSTON — Landon Rowe was “extra” good on Monday.

Rowe came up with two key extra base hits as he belted a double and a triple to drive in a pair of runs and the St. Joseph Flyers outed the New Boston Tigers 22-9 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“Landon has been hitting the ball well,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“We got to look at some of our young guys and they did a nice job. It’s good to get a road win.”

Rowe went 2-3 as the Flyers collected 18 hits. Kai Coleman was 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 3-5, Evan Balestra 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 with 2 RBI, Wesley Neal 3-5 with a double and an RBI, Hunter Staton 1-3 with an RBI, Carter Johnson 1-1 with 2 RBI, Matt Heighton 2-5 with 3 RBI and Carson Williams 1-3.

St. Joseph (10-3, 9-2) jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Coleman, Medinger and Balestra all singled for a run.

Neal singled for a run, Balestra scored on a passed ball and Neal came home when Staton reached on a dropped third strike passed ball.

Staton stole second and scored on a hit by Heighton. Rowe then tripled to score Heighton. Rowe scored on a passed ball.

Coleman walked, Medinger singled and Coleman went to third and scored on a passed ball. Balestra then double to score Medinger.

New Boston scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning but the Flyers got a run back in the second inning to lead 10-4.

Staton was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

The lead went to 12-4 in the third inning.

Rowe was hit by a pitch, Coleman doubled and Rowe scored on a passed ball. Coleman scored when Balestra grounded out.

The Flyers added 2 more run in the fourth to go ahead 14-4.

Neal doubled, Staton singled to put runners on the corner and Staton took second on defensive indifference. Heighton delivered a base hit for 2 more runs.

St. Joseph got 3 runs in the fifth to extend the lead to build a 17-4 lead.

Medinger singled, Balsestra walked and Neal singled too to load the bases. Carter Johnson singled to drive in 2 runs and Medinger scored on a passed ball.

But new Boston got 5 runs in the bottom of the inning to temporarily avoid the run rule.

However, the Flyers scored 5 runs in the sixth to go up 22-9 and end the game early.

Carson Willis singled and scored on a double by Rowe who promptly stole third and scored on Coleman’s ground out.

Medinger reached an error, Balestra walked and the duo pulled off a double steal. Brown delivered a 2-run single. After a force play, Staton grounded out scoring Brown

Carson Lyons got the win with 3 innings of relief work. He gave up just one hit, 2 earned runs while striking out 3 and walking one.

St. Joseph 912 235 = 22 18 1

New Boston 400 050 = 9 6 4

Carson Willis, Carson Lyons (2), Evan Balestra (5), Wesley Neal (5), Brady Medinger (6) and Wesley Neal, Mark Hodges (5), Wesley Neal (5). Brady, Goodman (5), Ed Jackson (6), Litteral (6), Johnson (6) and Maynard. W-Lyons (IP-3.0, H-1, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Willis (IP-1.0, H-3, R-4, ER-4, K-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Balestra (IP-0.1, H-0, R-2, ER-2, K-0, BB-3). Neal (IP-0.2, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-1,BB-2) Medinger (IP-0.2, H-1, R-0, K-1,BB-2). L-Brady. Hitting-St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 2-3 2B RBI, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 3-5, Evan Balestra 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 2-RBI, Wesley Neal 3-5 2B RBI, Hunter Staton 1-3 RBI, Carter Johnson 1-1 2-RBI, Matt Heighton 2-5 3-RBI, Carson Willis 1-3, Landon Rowe 2-3 2B 3B 2-RBI; New Boston: Beasley 3-4, Maynard 1-3, Litteral 1-2 RBI, Brady 1-1 3-RBI.