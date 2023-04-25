Sorbilli, Moore just what Lady Tigers needed in win over Lady Panthers Published 8:39 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

This was a game of more or less for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

Bella Sorbilli gave the Chesapeake Lady Panthers less to hit as she fired a 2-hitter while Katelyn Moore drilled a home run and drove in 4 runs in a 14-0 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

Sorbilli struck out 4 and walked just one to pick up the win. She also went 1-2 at the plate with a double and 2 RBI.

Moore was 2-2 as Ironton got 12 hits. Graycie Brammer went 2-4 with 2 doubles, Khamil Martin 1-3 with an RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-3, Braylin Wallace 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Aubry Shavers 1-3 with an RBI and Katelyn Williams 1-2 with a triple and 2 RBI.

Addison Maynard and Rachel Bishop were 1-2 for Chesapeake.

Ironton (11-5, 8-2) wasted little time getting its offense in gear with an 8-run first inning.

With one out, Martin singled, Emily Weber was safe on an error, Ferguson walked to load the bases and Martin scored on a passed ball. Sorbilli then spanked a 2-run double.

Wallace hit a 2-run double and Moore and Shavers singled for a run. Williams smacked a 2-run triple and Brammer doubled in the final run.

The Lady Fighting Tigers opened up a 14-0 lead with 6 runs in the second inning.

Ferguson singled, Sorbilli walked and Wallace singled. Ferguson scored on a passed ball and Moore unloaded the big hit as she blasted a 3-run home run.

Williams drew a one-out walked, Brammer doubled, Martin grounded out for a run and Weber was safe on an error as a run scored.

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 2 2

Ironton 860 0x = 14 12 2

Hannah Webb and Rachel Bishop. Bella Sorbilli and Graycie Brammer. W-Sorbilli (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-4,B B-1). L-Webb (IP-4.0, H-12, R-14, ER-12, K-2, BB-3). Hitting-Chesapeake: Addison Maynard 1-2, Rachel Bishop 1-2; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-4 2-2B, Khamil Martin 1-3 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-3, Bella Sorbilli 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Braylin Wallace 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Katelyn Moore 2-2 HR 4-RBI, Aubry Shavers 1-3 RBI, Katelyn Williams 1-2 3B 2-RBI.