Team effort leads Lady Vikings over East Published 8:46 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — This was a team effort and the team gave a good effort.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 8 different players get hits in a 16-3 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans on Monday.

“We got to play a lot of the girls and they all made some kind of contribution,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Brenna Tibbs pitched a 2-hitter and got the win as she struck out 6 and walked 2. All 3 runs were unearned.

Symmes Valley (14-6, 10-1) got 2 runs in the first inning.

With one out, Lindsey Freeman doubled and Desiree Simpson had an RBI triple. Savannah Mart hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field

East got a run in the second but the Lady Vikings came back with 7 in the third.

Addie Ridenour and Brenna Tibbs reached on errors, Freeman doubled for an RBI and Simpson was safe on an error for a run.

Mart and Jordi Ellison had RBI singles, Emma Ridenour signed home 2 runs. Ridenour stole second and scored when Jaden McComas reached on an error.

The Lady Vikings put the game away with 7 runs in the fifth.

Kaycee Thompson and McComas reach on error Addi Ridenour all reached on errors, Tibbs belted a 2-run double and Freeman was safe on an error for a run.

Kayley Maynard tripled to drive in 2 runs, Mart was hit by a pitch and Thompson doubled in the final 2 runs.

Freeman went 3-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI to lead the offense. Tibbs was 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI, Ellison 2-3, Maynard 1-1 with a triple and 2 RBI, Mart and McComas 1-3, Simpson 1-3 with a triple and an RBI and Emma Ridenour 1-4.

The Lady Vikings next game is Thursday, May 4, at home against Portsmouth Notre Dame.

Sym. Valley 207 07 = 16 10 1

Sciotoville 010 20 = 3 2 7

Brenna Tibbs and Kaycee Thompson. Lennix and Huffard. W-Tibbs (IP-5.0, H-2, R-3, ER-0, K-6, BB-2) L-Lennix (IP-5.0, H-10, R-16, ER-6, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-Symmes Valley: Lindsey Freeman 3-4 2-2B 2-RBI, Brenna Tibbs 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Jordi Ellison 2-3, Desiree Simpson 1-3 3B, Kayley Maynard 1-1 3B 2-RBI, Savannah Mart 1-3, Emma Ridenour 1-4, Jaden McComas 1-3; East: Weiss 1-2, Albrecht 1-2.