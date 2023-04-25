Tracy Fulton Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tracy Lynn Fulton, 51, of Chesapeake, died Monday April 24, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Marvin Fulton.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at wwwehallfuneralhome.com.