Weber's heads-up play helps Ironton rally by NW

By Jim Walker

Emily Weber is a good hitter. She also had good speed. And you can throw in that she’s pretty smart, too.

Weber drove in the tying run and score the winning run as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Northwest Lady Mohawks 7-6 on Tuesday.

Ironton (12-5) got the winning rally started when Khamil Martin singled leading off and scored the tying run when Weber tripled.

Northwest elected to pitch to Aubrey Ferguson who grounded back to the mound and Lauren Redoutey threw to first base for the out.

But on the play, Weber delayed momentarily and when Redoutey turned to throw to first base for the out, she broke for home and beat the throw to score the winning run.

Northwest got a two-out home run from Mollyann Runyon to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Ironton came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Aubry Shavers and Graycie Brammer belted back-to-back home runs.

The Lady Mohawks took a 5-2 lead in the top of the fifth.

Alyssa Ferguson and Jeannette Mustain drew one-out walked and Runyon unloaded her second home run of the game.

Redoutey, Kallie Childers and Abby Throckmorton all singled for the final run.

Ironton answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 5-all.

Brammer and Weber both single and Aubrey Ferguson stroked a 2-out triple. Bella Sorbilli followed with a home run to tie the game.

Northwest regain the lead with a run in the sixth when Alyssa Ferguson singled, Mustain and Runyon walker and Redourtey singled.

Sorbilli got the win in relief as she went 2.2 innings, gave up 5 hits, 2 runs, struck out one and walked 2. Wallace started and went 4.1 innings allowed 3 hits, 4 earned runs, struck out 9 and walked 5.

Ironton had 11 hits led by Ferguson who went 3-4 with a triple and 3 RBI. Weber was 2-4 with a triple and an RBI, Brammer 2-4 with a home run and an RBI, , Martin 1-3, Wallace 1-2 and Shavers 1-1 with a home run and RBI.

Redoutey took the loss in relief. She went 1.2 innings giving up 2 hits, 2 earned runs, struck out 2 and walked one.

Runyon was a 2-3 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI and Redoutey was 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

Northwest 100 041 0 = 6 8 0

Ironton 002 030 2 = 7 11 1

Madison Puckett, Lauren Redoutey (5) and Brooke Hawes. Braylin Wallace, Bella Sorbilli and Graycie Brammer. W-Sorbilli (IP-2.2, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-2). Wallace (IP-4.1, H-3, R-4, ER-4, K-9, BB-5). L-Redoutey (IP-1.2, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-1). Puckett (IP-4.2, H-9, R-6, ER-6, K-4, BB-1). Hitting-Northwest: Mollyann Runyon 2-3 2-HR 4-RBI, Lauren Redoutey 3-4 2B RBI, Abby Throckmorton 1-3 RBI, Alyssa Ferguson 1-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-4 HR RBI, Khamil Martin 1-3, Emily Weber 2-4 3B RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 3-4 3B 3-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-2, Aubry Shavers 1-1 HR RBI.