EDITORIAL: A new addition to the village Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A need was seen and met by the Village of Coal Grove. For the past few years, the village has been without a community center, ever since the Jay Roush building was taken, due to COVD-19 precautions, for use as a justice center.

Last year, a decision was made to construct a new building, through community donations.

As village officials said, the majority of these funds came from the LeMaster family, behind the Giovanni’s Pizza chain, which has a popular franchise in the village.

And on Monday, a ribbon cutting was held on the new facility, which sports a number of upgrades, such as kitchen features and a movie projector, and a large space available for rental to the public.

This structure will get plenty of use and provide a venue for many community events and the Coal Grove Betterment Club, who organizes activities in the village, including Family Fun Days, movies in the park and plans for car shows at Paul Porter park, where the community center is located.

We commend all who donated to the effort and made it possible.