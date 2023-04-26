Ironton drops heartbreaker to Portsmouth, 4-3 Published 10:48 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — This is what you call a heartbreaker.

Trailing most of the game, Ironton battled back to tie the score only to have the Portsmouth Trojans get a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Fighting Tigers 4-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Ironton tied the game in the top of the sixth when Brady Moatz drew a one-out walk, Chaydan Kerns ripped a double and a wild pitch scored Moatz.

Portsmouth then got the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Tyler Duncan was hit by a pitch, Reade Pendleton sacrificed him to second, J.T. Williams singled to put runners on the corners and Trevin Brooks then singled to scored Duncan with the winning run.

Portsmouth (13-2, 8-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Jacob Roth singled, Duncan double and Pendleton put down a squeeze bunt for the run.

Ironton (8-4, 6-4) answered with 2 runs in the top of the second to take its only lead of the game.

With 2 outs, Connor Kleinman singled, Kerns walked and Hunter Freeman had an RBI single. Cole Freeman then reached on an error as Kerns scored.

But the Trojans came right back with 2 runs in their half of the inning.

Amari Harmon led off with a double and scored on a hit by Vinnie Lonardo.

After a force play, Deandre Berry reached on a dropped third strike passed ball and Roth singled in a run.

Kerns pitched well in taking the loss. He worked 6.1 innings allowed 9 hits and only 3 of the runs were earned. He struck out 4 and walked one. He also went 1-2 at the plate with Ironton’s only extra base hit.

The Fighting Tigers had 5 hits with Hunter Freeman 1-3 and an RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-3, and Cole Freeman and Ian Ginger each 1-4.

Berry went the distance for the win as he allowed 2 earned runs with 10 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Roth was 2-4 with an RBI, Duncan 2-3 with a double, Harmon 1-2 with a double, Lonardo 1-3 and an RBI, Berry 1-3, Brooks 1-3 and an RBI and Williams 1-4.

Ironton 020 001 0 = 3 5 0

Portsmouth 120 000 1 = 4 9 3

Chaydan Kerns and Cole Freeman, Deandre Berry and Trevin Brooks. W-Berry (IP-7.0, H-5, R-3, ER-2, K-10, BB-4, WP-2). L-Kerns (IP-6.1, H-9, R-4, ER-3, K-4, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-Ironton: Cole Freeman 1-4, Ian Ginger 1-4, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Chaydan Kerns 1-2 2B, Hunter Freeman 1-3 RBI; Portsmouth: Jacob Roth 2-4 RBI, Tyler Duncan 2-3 2B, Reade Pendleton RBI, J.T. Williams 1-4, Trevin Brooks 1-3 RBI, Amari Harmon 1-2 2B, Vinnie Lonardo 1-3 RBI, Deandre Berry 1-3.