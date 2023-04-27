Coal Grove dedicates community building Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Available to rent for events

COAL GROVE — The Village of Coal Grove dedicated its new community building on Monday, replacing a former structure that had been converted for its justice center.

Officials came out for the ribbon cutting on the Coal Grove Community Center, located at Paul Porter Park.

May Gary Sherman said the building will serve as the new home of the Coal Grove Betterment Club and the donations received to build the structure, which came mostly from the LeMaster family of the Giovanni’s Pizza chain, will free up the group’s funds to use toward their activities.

Sherman thanked village employees, who he said finished work on the structure after the contractor’s duties.

“The community deserves this building,” he said.

The decision to build the structure was made last July, after the Jay Roush Community Center was taken for the village’s justice center, due to COVID-19 requirements.

Council member Jay Sherman said the structure can accommodate 100 people and features several upgrades from the previous center, a drop-down screen, including an overhead projector, a 70-inch television, a kitchenette with more than 20 feet of counter space for crock pots, a stove, refrigerator and a popcorn machine.

The building, which will be the site of the Betterment Club’s meetings, is available to rent for activities at $100 a day. Those interested in scheduling a rental can call 740-646-8181.