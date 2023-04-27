Errors prove costly in Lady Fighting Tigers loss Published 1:28 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — U-G-L-Y. You ain’t got an alibi. This game was ugly.

Ironton was guilty of 6 errors that led to every run being unearned in an 11-1 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Ironton (12-6, 8-3) jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first inning when Graycie Brammer and Khamil Martin singled and Aubrey Ferguson doubled.

Portsmouth tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a walk to Katie Ankrom, and error and 2-out walks to Katie Born and Maddie Ankrom.

The Lady Trojans got 3 unearned runs in the third to lead 4-1 and were never headed.

Ironton actually outhit Portsmouth 9-8 as Bella Sorbilli and Katelyn Moore each went 2-2, Ferguson 1-3 with a double and RBI, Katelyn Williams 1-1, Braylin Wallace 1-2 and both Brammer and Martin 1-3.

Sydney Johnson was 2-4 with 2 RBI to pace Portsmouth.

Ironton won the earlier meeting this season 2-0.

Ironton 100 00 = 1 9 6

Portsmouth 103 43 = 11 8 0

Braylin Wallace, Bella Sorbilli (3) and Graycie Brammer. Katie Ankrom and Maddie Boren. W-Ankrom (IP-5.0, H-9, R-1, ER_1, K-2, BB-1. L-Wallace (IP-2.1, H-1, R-4, ER-0, K-3, BB-5, HBP-1). Sorbilli IP-21, H-7, R-7, ER-0, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3, Khamil Martin 1-3, Aubrey Ferguson 1-3 2B RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-2, Braylin Wallace 1-2, Katelyn Moore 2-2, Katelyn Williams 1-1; Portsmouth: Emily Cheatham 1-3, Madison Ankrom 2-4, Olivia Dickerson RBI, Maddie Boren 1-3 2-RBI, Katie Ankrom 1-2 3B 3-RBI, Sydney Johnson 2-4 2-RBI, Kennedy Bowling RBI, Ayonna Carr 1-3.