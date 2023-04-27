Fairland’s big first inning leads to easy win Published 1:31 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Fairland Dragons settled the outcome almost immediately.

Fairland erupted for 14 runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Chesapeake Panthers 19-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday.

Fairland (14-3, 10-1) had 15 hits from 13 different players.

Lue Brown was 2-3 with a double and an RBI and Keegan Smith 2-2 with a double and RBI to lead the offense.

Blake Trevathan was 1-32 with 2 RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-2 and an RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-3 with 2 RBI, Elias Blankenship 1-2, Drew Denney 1-3, Cyrus Cummings 1-1, Blake Sammons 1-1 wit an RBI, Carson Sansom 1-3, Alex Morgan 1-1 with 2 RBI, Garrett Cornwell 1-4 and Brycen Hunt drove in 2 runs.

Ethan Wall got the win as he went the first 4 innings. He gave up 2 hits and one unearned run while striking out 5 and no walks.

Austin Henderson was 2-3 and Nick Wright 1-2 for the Panthers.

Fairland (14)00 32 = 19 15 2

Chesapeake 010 00 = 1 3 6

Ethan Wall, Garrett Cornwell (5) and Cooper Cummings. Jacob Daniels, Scott Poole (1), Jonathon Brammer (1) and Nick Wright. W-Wall (IP-4.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-0). Cornwell (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-Daniels (IP-0.2, H-5, R-8, ER-8, K-1, BB-2). Poole (IP-0.0, H-0, R-4, ER-0, K-0, BB-3). Brammer (IP-4.1, H-10, R-7, ER-5, K-3, BB-2). Hitting-Fairland: Blake Trevathan 1-3 2-RBI, Elias Blankenship 1-2, Luke Brown 2-3 2B RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-2 RBI, Drew Denney 1-3, Cyrus Cummings 1-1, Cooper Cummings 1-3 2-RBI, Blake Sammons 1-1 RBI, Carson Sansom 1-3, Alex Morgan 1-1 2-RBI, Keegan Smith 2-2 2B RBI, Brycen Hunt 2-RBI, Garrett Cornwell 1-4 RBI, Ethan Wall 1-2 RBI; Chesapeake: Austin Henderson 2-3, Nick Wright 1-2.