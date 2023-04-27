Green High banquet, reunion set for May 13 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Songwriter, Saving Jane frontwoman Dodson will be inducted into alumni hall of fame

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green High School Alumni Association is preparing for the annual GHS alumni banquet/all class reunion is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Green High School gymnasium.

Anyone who attended and graduated from Green High School is invited to the casual awards dinner.

The evening will include a GHS Hall of Fame induction, a silent auction, recognition of each year’s alumni, the awarding of annual scholarships and the presentation of Golden Diplomas to the Class of 1973.

Admission is a $15 (single) and $25 (couple) donation at the door and includes a catered dinner of is pulled pork, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Mac and cheese, corn, green beans, rolls, coffee and Pepsi products donated by the G&J Pepsi Cola Bottlers of Franklin Furnace.

Proceeds benefit the alumni scholarship fund, which gives out around $20,000 in scholarships annually.

The 2023 GHS Alumni Hall of Fame inductee is Marti Dodson, a 1996 graduate of Green High School. A Salutatorian and drum major at GHS, Marti has two degrees from The Ohio State University, where she formed the rock band Saving Jane, which notched up two gold singles with Marti’s songs. Their album, “Girl Next Door” reached 133 on the Billboard Charts in 2006.

For the past couple decades, she’s been in Nashville as a BMI-award winning songwriter with cuts by such artists as Luke Bryan and Thompson Square. Marti’s songs have been featured on NBC’s The Voice, the Olympics, NASCAR, the Today Show, the Rachael Ray show, MTV, VH1, CMT, TLC and Hallmark Channel.

For more information about the GHS Alumni and Banquet, check out the Green High School Alumni Facebook page.

To find out how to get involved, donate to the scholarship fund, or nominate someone for the Hall of Fame, email GHS alum association member, Tammie Niemer at Tammie.Niemer@kdmc.kdhs.us or call GHS Alumni president Rick Williams at 740-574-8557