James Malone Published 1:36 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

James Kenneth Malone, 77, of Pedro, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Gleah (Bare) Malone.

A graveside service will be noon Saturday at Macedonia Cemetery, with Pastor Kenny Ruggles officiating.

There will also be a viewing from 10:30– 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.