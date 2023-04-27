Lady Hornets get offense going in win Published 1:27 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — The bats were ringing for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets.

Coal Grove had 13 hits en route to a 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Wednesday.

Besides the hitting, Coal Grove’s Abbie Deeds gave up 7 hits and no earned runs to get the win. She struck out 13 and did not walk a batter.

Coal Grove took a 2-0 lead early with Shay Collins getting an RBI double to key the rally.

The Lady Hornets led 7-2 after sixth innings and then put the game away with a 5-run seventh inning as Mia Haynes, Kassidy Travis, Jordyn Dale and Shay Collins all had RBIs.

Dale was 2-3 with 3 RBI, Collins 2-4 with a double and 4 RBI and Deeds 2-5 with a double an 2 RBI for the Lady Hornets.

Adding to Coal Grove’s offense were Braelie Hitchcock who went 2-5 with a double, Brannah Pauley 3-4, Mia Haynes 1-2 with and RBI and Ellie Delawder 1-4.

South P wont was paced by Kimrie Staley who was 2-4. Aleeia Kleinman was 1-3 with a double, Kylie Thompson 1-4 and an RBI, Makayla Chinn 1-2 and both Alli Stidham and Sartaina Jackson were 1-4.

Coal Grove 201 103 5 = 12 13 4

South Point 000 002 1 = 3 7 1

Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. Ameeya Johnson, Kyleigh Castle (6) and Kimrie Staley. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-7, R-3, ER-0, K-13, BB-1). L-Johnson (IP-5.0, H-6, R-6, ER-6, K-1,BB-3, HBP-2). Castle (IP-2.0, H-7, R-6, ER-5, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-Coal Grove: Jordyn Dale 2-3 3-RBI, Shay Collins 2-4 2B 4-RBI, Abbie Deeds 2-5 2B 2-RBI, Braelie Hitchcock 2-5 2B, Ellie Delawder 1-4, Brannah Pauley 3-4, Mia Haynes 1-2 RBI, Kassidy Travis RBI; South Point: Alli Stidham 1-4, Saratina Jackson 1-4, Kimrie Staley 2-4, Kylie Thompson 1-4 RBI, Aleeia Kleinman 1-3 2B, Makayla Chinn 1-2.