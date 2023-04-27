Salyer’s one-hitter sparks Lady Dragons win Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The Fairland Lady Dragons offense had trouble getting started. But that wasn’t a problem with Kaylee Salyer.

Fairland was held scoreless for 4 innings before getting its offense going in a 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Wednesday.

Salyer not only held Chesapeake scoreless for that same time period but for the remaining 3 innings as she fired a one-hitter that included 13 strikeouts and no walks.

Hannah Webb pitched well in defeat as she gave up 10 hits, only 4 earned runs as she struck out 8 and walked 6.

Fairland (13-3, 11-0) was led at the plate by Makena Black who was 2-2 with an RBI, Salyer 2-4 and an RBI, Katie Dehart 1-3 and 2 RBI, Katie Pruitt 1-3 and 2 RBI, Madi McKinley 1-1 and 2 RBI, Raelynn Chapman 1-1, Nikki Hayes 1-3 and Ally Shepherd 1-4.

MaKenna Brown had the only Chesapeake hit as she went 1-3.

Fairland 000 044 1 = 9 10 0

Chesapeake 000 000 0 = 0 1 2

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Hannah Webb and Rachel Bishop. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-1, R-0, K-13, BB-0). L-Webb (IP-7.0, H-10, R-9, ER-4, K-8, BB-6, WP-1). Hitting-Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 2-4 RBI, Ally Shepherd 1-4, Katie Pruitt 1-3 2-RBI, Katie Dehart 1-3 2-RBI, Madi McKinley 1-1 2-RBI, Nikki Hayes 1-3, Raelynn Chapman 1-1, Makena Black 2-2 RBI; Chesapeake: MaKenna Brown 1-3.