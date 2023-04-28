Dale Baker Published 8:31 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Dale Baker

Aug. 19, 1965–April 20, 2023

Dale William Baker, 57, of Ironton, died April 20, 2023, at Ohio State Medical Center after a long illness.

He was born Aug. 19, 1965, to the late Phillip D. and Carolyn (Jarvis) Baker.

He was saved and baptized and was of Baptist Faith.

He was a 1983 graduate of Ironton High School.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clarence and Ruth (Murphy) Baker; and maternal grandparents, Herman Jarvis and Sarah (Lewis) Jarvis Dement.

He is survived by three daughters, Ashley Abrams, Kathleen Baker and Madison Connett; two sisters, Joyce Baker and Terri (Jim) Cochran; two grandchildren, Alexis and Brooke Abrams and uncle and aunt, Steve and Connie Strunk.

A private committal service will be held at a later date.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements