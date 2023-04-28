Lady Dragons clinch 1st OVC title since 2006 Published 1:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Stopping at 17.

The Fairland Lady Dragons routed the Gallipolis Blue Angels 11-1 in 5 innings on Thursday to clinch their first Ohio Valley Conference softball championship in 17 years.

Kaylee Salyer fired a 2-hitter with 6 strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs as Fairland moved to 14-3 on the season and a perfect 12-0 in the conference.

The Lady Dragons have just 2 league games remaining with Ironton on Friday and Portsmouth on Monday.

Fairland lost its first 3 games of the season to non-conference opponents and have now won 14 straight.

Katie Pruitt did the most damage at the plate for Fairland as she went 2-3 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Ally Shepherd went 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI.

Katie Dehart was 2-2 with 2 RBI, Salyer 1-2 with a double, Makena Black 1-3 with an RBI and Ciarra Lyon 1-2 as Fairland collected 10 hits.

Jenna Harrison and Grace Truance each went 1-2 for Gallipolis (6-15, 6-6).

Gallipolis 010 00 = 1 2 3

Fairland 109 01 = 11 10 2

Taylor Mathie, Colbie Nida (3) and Grace Truance. Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-5.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0 K-6, BB-0). L-Mathie (IP-2.2, H-8, R-10, ER-4, K-1,BB-1, HBP-1). Nida (IP-1.2, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-Gallipolis: Jenna Harrison 1-2, Grace Truance 1-2; Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 1-2 2B, Ally Shepherd 3-4 2B 2-RBI, Katie Dehart 2-2 2-RBI, Katie Pruitt 2-3 2B 4-RBI, Ciarra Lyon 1-2, Makena Black 1-3 RBI.