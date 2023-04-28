Little Mermaid Jr. coming soon Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Will be May 5-7

ASHLAND, Ky. — Students from Aspire! Conservatory’s TheatreWorks program woke up early on April 15 to serve a pancake breakfast and offer sneak peaks from their upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” based on the Walt Disney film.

TheatreWorks director Auretta Hensley and Aspire! Conservatory administrative director, DeNeil Hartley were pleased with the turnout and, as always, the dedication of their students and parent volunteers.

Attendees were treated to a sneak peak of the cast in dazzling costumes singing “Under the Sea”, “She’s In Love”, “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

The cast has been working on the show since January and will be presenting it in full on May 5-7 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, at Raceland-Worthington High School, located at 100 Ram Blvd. in Raceland, Kentucky.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased in advance by visiting Aspire Conservatory’s website.