Reactions: Biden seeks re-election Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he is seeking re-election in 2024 and pursuing the Democratic Party nomination.

Here are some reactions from Ohio:

From creating thousands of good-paying jobs to delivering historic investments in infrastructure projects like the Brent Spence Bridge, President Biden has delivered for working families in Ohio. President Biden has had our back, and now we look forward to supporting his re-election as we fight for working Ohioans.”

— Ohio Democratic Party chair Elizabeth Walters

Since the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, families are less safe, our adversaries are stronger, consumers continue to pay higher prices and America is adrift. From rising inflation and an escalating crisis on our southern border, to the failed withdrawal and resulting national security catastrophe in Afghanistan, the president’s agenda is failing to protect America at home and abroad.”

— State Sen. Matt Dolan, Republican U.S. senatorial candidate