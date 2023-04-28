Wanda Schwab Published 3:32 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Sept. 23, 1929–April 27, 2023

Wanda Jean Gannon Schwab, 93 of Ironton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Wanda was born Sept. 23, 1929, to the late James and Grace (Jones) Gannon.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, whom she married Aug. 31, 1953, in Ironton; and her two children, Paula Jean (David) Gillenwater, of Ironton, and William “Bill” (Kim) Schwab, of Ironton; one granddaughter, Kyra (Jason) Blankenship, of Ironton; two great-grandchildren, Cruz Blankenship and Abby Blankenship; two brothers, Frank Gannon, of Rock Hollow and Gary (Patricia) Gannon, of Junior Furnace.

Wanda was saved and baptized in the Baptist faith and was a graduate of Hanging Rock High School with the class of 1948.

Her two favorite Bible verses were John 14: 1-3 and II Timothy 4: 7-8 “I’ve fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”.

Her favorite songs were “Precious Memories,” “I’ll Meet You In The Morning” and “Amazing Grace.”

In addition to her parents, Wanda was also preceded in death by her brothers, Siro Gannon and Oscar Gannon; and five sisters, Mildred Gannon, Edith Zornes, Leola Hall, Betty Cron and Helen Denison.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Junior Furnace Cemetery, with Rev. Roger Lavender officiating.

Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Schwab family.

