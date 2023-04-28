Woman charged with manslaughter Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Hughes faces five felony charges in baby’s death

LUCASVILLE — A Lucasville woman is facing multiple charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into the death of her baby.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that on March 14, SCSO detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel and detective Tori Galloway of the Portsmouth Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit, started an investigation after they had received a report of a female giving birth at a house in Portsmouth and the baby was deceased.

Detectives responded to the hospital and collected evidence as well as statements. The stillborn infant was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The results of the investigation were presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on April 14 and a secret indictment warrant was issued.

Mahala Hughes, 22, of 8445 Houston Hollow Long Run Road, Lucasville, was arrested on two counts of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl related compound and two counts of third-degree felony endangering children.

She is currently being held without bond and will appear at common pleas court at a later date.

Thoroughman said the joint investigation is still ongoing and it could result in more charges being presented at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact detective Conkel at 740-351-1091.