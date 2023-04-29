Fellowship of Bishops to honor memory of ministry founder Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Medcalf remembered as a uniter

On Sunday, the Kingdom United Fellowship, in conjunction with the God Factor Ministries, will gather to remember the contributions of Overseer Rev. Larry Medcalf.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Rd., South Point.

Medcalf founded the God Factor Ministries in 2012 with a mission to bring the body of Christ together – “genuinely united” without any division.

Medcalf passed away unexpectedly in December.

“Larry left an impact on everyone who met him. His steadfast desire to have true fellowship and unity never wavered,” said his wife, Stacy Medcalf. “His vision reached across many platforms and produced many relationships through the series of God Factor events that took place over the years.”

She said Medcalf had been the ministry and served in several positions within the church.

“He had been in ministry, serving in several positions within the church and had a first-hand look at the division that existed among the Christian community,” she said. In 2011, God revealed to him why, and gave him the vision for continuing to advocate for genuine unity in the body of Christ.”

Overseer Medcalf faced adversity in this endeavor but stayed the course.

He sat out, with support from pastors and lay people, to break the barriers of race, gender, religious denomination and all other things that hindered people from worship Christ together.

The God Factor Ministries has traveled all over the United States and been blessed to even have international support and participation from New Mexico, and the Philippines. The ministry is also dedicated to mission outreach and supporting the needs of others in the community.

In 2019, Overseer Medcalf suffered an injury in a local hospital that would cause him to lose his leg.

He would be confined to hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, including River’s Bend, for over 90 days before returning home.

After the sudden closing of River’s Bend Nursing facility, Overseer Medcalf planned a fundraiser to help the staff who had been left unemployed.

The ministry continues to support mission outreach in a variety of areas. With the blessing of Bishop Terry Wagner, Medcalf’s pastor, he was honored in October by being ordained for his years of dedication and service to God and kingdom building by the Kingdom United Fellowship, lead by Bishop Thomas Murray, Jr.

Medcalf was affectionately nicknamed “The General” by the fellowship and played a vital role in its organization.

Medcalf was a faithful member and supporter of Tri-State Worship Center, Kingdom Partner Fellowship International and Kingdom United Fellowship.

He was also the co-founder of The Cause, Inc., a non-profit organization that promotes health resource awareness.

“The vision of the God Factor Ministries will continue, Stacy Medcalf said. “We are blessed to have spiritual advisors, Bishop Terry Wagner and Rev. Stanley McDonald, who have been a vital part of the ministry for several years.

The service is opened to the public.

The Fellowship will also have their semi-annual conference at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday with the recognition service at 3 p.m. Sunday.