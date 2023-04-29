Getting parade ready Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Schedule set for 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day events

With May fast approaching, the lead up for the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is only weeks away.

This year’s parade is set to step off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 and will feature 10 divisions, Lou Pyles, with the parade committee, said.

In addition to the parade, the following events are scheduled:

• At 8 a.m. on Friday May 20, flags will be placed on the bridge leading up to Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

• The annual Navy Night ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Ironton riverfront.

On that same day, flags will go up in the veterans section of Woodland Cemetery, while the Vietnam memorial wall will be put up on the soccer field next to Woodland Cemetery, with an opening ceremony set for 5:30 p.m..

• Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 on the Ironton riverfront. The riverfront itself will be closed for the launching, but they can be observed from downtown Ironton.

• The Woodland Cemetery ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday May 28 in the veterans section of the cemetery.

This year’s parade will have a theme of “honored Service,” Pyles said.

The grand marshal for this year’s event is Joe Sharp, the honorary grand marshal is Louie Sheridan and the parade commander is Ron Thomas.

This year’s parade will take place while the Ironton exit at State Route 92 to downtown is closed for roundabout construction. Pyles said they are advising parade participants to arrive early by 8:20 a.m. to avoid tie ups.