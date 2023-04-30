EDITORIAL: Creating fun for the summer Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

One thing we hear quite often from our readers, when covering stories or through customers dropping in, is that here is a lack of activities in the area available for youth.

It is a real concern, but, fortunately, there is a group trying to do something to address that problem.

As they have for the past few years, Ironton-based nonprofit Impact Prevention is organizing several Party in the Parks this summer, to be held, not just in Lawrence County, but also in West Portsmouth and Ashland, Kentucky.

Impact Prevention has made a name for itself by working with students and youth in afterschool programs and has tried to create a positive environment for them.

The park events will take place throughout the summer and will be a good opportunity for families to get out, with free food, games and other activities provided.

All of these events are free of charge and open to the community.

A full list of these events can be found in the accompanying story in today’s paper, so take note of them and spread the word.