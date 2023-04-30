Kid’s Fishing Derby to be held at Lake Vesuvius on May 13

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Event will take place at lake’s boat dock

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest will host Kids’ Fishing Derby at Lake Vesuvius on Saturday, May 13. 

Kids and youth aged 4–17, accompanied by a parent or guardian, are invited to come out to Lake Vesuvius with their fishing poles, bait and tackle boxes to take part in the free fishing derby, which includes prizes, lunch, and beverages. 

Derby registration will open at 8 a.m. at the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp, with the competition commencing at 9 a.m. 

In addition to the fishing competition, there will be other activities and informational booths available for all who attend.

More information about the event is available by calling the Wayne National Forest Ironton Ranger District at 740 534-6500 and on the WNF social media pages. 

If possible, participants should bring their own fishing poles, buckets, bait, and chairs. Limited poles and bait will be available for children who do not have their own. All who attend are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, including bringing hats and sunscreen.

For additional safety of fishing derby attendees, the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. the day of the event, but is anticipated to reopen by 2 p.m.

