Brent Nelson Published 10:30 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Brent Alan Nelson, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at New Baptist Church- 610 28th Street Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Tri-State, Facing Hunger Foodbank or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.