Edgar Burgess

Edgar Lyle Burgess, 80, of Crown City, died Saturday, April 29, 2023 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service and burial will be noon Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.–noon Wednesday at the cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

