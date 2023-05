Juanita Reynolds Published 1:45 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Juanita Reynolds

Juanita Reynolds, 72, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley.

A private graveside service was held for the family, with Pastor Todd Warner officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.