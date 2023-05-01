Julia Horner
Published 10:28 am Monday, May 1, 2023
Julia Horner
Julia Aguayo Horner, 87, of Ohio Furnace, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church, with Pastor Gary Arthurs and Rev. Roger Lavender officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and noon until the time of the service Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.
on Wednesday starting at 12:00 P.M. till the time of the service.
To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.