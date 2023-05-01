Party in the Parks returns Published 12:00 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Will take place in six locations in three counties this summer.

Impact Prevention has scheduled six Party in the Parks events for this summer.

The nonprofit will host the free celebrations for families, which will feature free pizza, free Kona Ice, a dunk tank, police cars and fire trucks and construction vehicles.

“This is a good line up,” Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said when announcing the events at this week’s commission meeting. “It’s a great opportunity for families to come out and have activities this summer.”

The schedule is as follows:

• Etna Street park – Ironton 9 a.m.-11:30 on June 13.

• Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 20.

• South Point Park – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 27.

• 9th Street park in Ironton – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 25.

Lawrence county Fairgrounds in Rome Township — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Holliday also announced that the county is the recipient of a federal partnership grant for recreation economies and rural communities.

“This is for planning for tourism in the area,” she said.

Holliday said there will be an outreach event at the Ro–Na Theater in Ironton on May 23 and 24.

“We’re reaching out to anyone interested in travel and tourism in Lawrence County,” she said.

Commissioner Mike Finley also announced that there will be a gun bash at the Knights of Columbus in Ironton on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

He said that, for $20, attendees can get a dinner and take part in the raffle, with proceeds benefitting Special Needs Youth Sportsmen.