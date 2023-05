Shasta Knipp Published 12:15 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Shasta Pearl Knipp, infant daughter of Brittany Stanley and Nicholas Knipp, of Scottown, was born asleep to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.