Big Green heads to Cincinnati for coaches tour event Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Big Green Coaches Tour is headed to the Queen City of Cincinnati, Ohio, this weekend for a marquee event.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Marshall University Alumni and Big Green Chapter will host The Coaches Tour Dinner and Thundercup Golf Tournament May 7-8 at Legendary Run Golf Course in Cincinnati.

Special guests for the event include Director of Athletics Christian Spears and head coaches Charles Huff (football), Dan D’Antoni (men’s basketball), Kim Stephens (women’s basketball), Ari Aganus (volleyball), Michael Swan (women’s soccer) and Matt Grobe (men’s golf).

The event kicks off at Legendary Run Golf Course Clubhouse on Sunday, May 7 with a Meet ‘n’ Greet session at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet-style dinner at 6 p.m. There will also be a Silent Auction, Bourbon Raffle and Split The Pot included in the weekend’s festivities.

On Monday, May 8, check-in for the Thundercup Golf Tournament begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 8 a.m. at Legendary Run Golf Course. Following the tournament, a light lunch will be served prior to the awards presentation and announcement of the Bourbon Raffle and Split the Pot winners.

Cost for the golf tournament is $135, which includes Sunday night’s dinner as well. For those interested in just the dinner, cost is $35. Those interested in registering can do so HERE.

The Thundercup Golf Tournament is a fundraising effort by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Marshall University Alumni and Big Green Chapter to help the chapter in its efforts to fund scholarships for Marshall University students.

For more information on the event, contact Danny Feck by phone at (513) 532-9636 or by E-mail at danielfeck19@gmail.com. You can also contact John Espy by E-mail at john.espy@gmail.com.