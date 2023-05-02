Donald Simpson Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Donald Simpson

Sept. 6, 1966– April 28, 2023

Donald Lee Simpson, 56, of Willow Wood, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ironton native was born Sept. 6, 1966, a son of Mary Nance Simpson of Willow Wood and the late Carl G. Simpson.

Donald was a 1984 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and was of the Baptist faith.

He was a former employee of Walmart in Ashland, Kentucky, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl David Simpson

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are his son, Shawn (Jessica) Hicks, of South Point; his daughter, Deven (Josh) Bills, of Proctorville; six grandchildren; brother, Glendon (Melissa) Simpson, of Metropolis, Illinois; sister, Mary Jane (Pat) McComas, of Metropolis, Illinois; sister, Patricia (Glen) Goodpaster, of Waterloo;and a special friends, Joey and Judy Miller, of Ironton.

A memorial funeral service will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Simpson officiating.

Friends and family may call 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Simpson family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.