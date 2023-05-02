Flyers bats erupts to rout Tolsia Published 12:59 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Jim Walker



Tick, tick, tick…BOOM!

The St. Joseph offense was going along quietly and the Flyers found themselves down 8-1 at one point.

But the Flyers exploded for 15 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 19-9 win over the Tolsia Rebels.

St. Joseph pitchers combined for 9 walks and the defense was guilty of 5 errors that allowed the Rebels to score 9 runs. Tolsia had just 5 hits.

The Flyers (13-3) scored in the bottom of the fifth inning to create the run rule win.

Evan Balestra walked leadings off, stole second and Drew Brown lined a single to left field to score Balestra to make it 19-9.

Tolsia got a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Cameron Perkins and an error.

The Rebels made it 4-0 in the second when Colton Austin singled, Ben Clayton walked and Perkins doubled them home.

St. Joseph got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Mark Hodges singled and Wesley Neal, Hunter Staton and Landon Rowe all walked.

Tolsia came back to score 4 runs in the third a walk, 2 errors, a dropped third strike and a single by Kaleb Walker.

The Flyers answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Balestra walked, stole second and Brown singled, Hodges walked, Neal was hit by a pitch and Staton grounded out for an RBI.

After the Rebels used 3 walks and an error to score a run in the top of the fourth, St. Joseph enjoyed their explosive output in the bottom of the inning to take 18-9.

With one out, Kai Coleman, Brady “Quinn” Medinger and Balestra all walked. Brown reached on an error as a run scored. Another run scored on a passed ball.

Hodges singled and Neal doubled to scored 2 runs. Staton was hit by a pitch and Rowe singled home 2 more runs.

Coleman singled for a run and Medinger had a 2-run single. Balestra then doubled home a run. After Brown walked, Hodges singled for a run.

Johnson walked, Staton singled for a run, Carson Lyons grounded out as 2 more runs scored.

The Flyers had 12 hits with Hodges going 3-3 with an RBI, Brown 2-4 with 2 RBI and Rowe 2-3 with 2 RBI.

Coleman was 1-2 with 2 RBI, Neal 1-1 with a double and 2-RBI, Staton 1-2 with 2 RBI and Lyons had 2 RBI.

Lyons got the win with an inning of relief work.

Tolsia 224 10 = 9 5 2

St. Joseph 012 (15)1 = 19 12 5

Brayden Mollett, Colton Austin (3), Jeremy Vanhoose (3), Cameron Perkins (4) and Luke Williamson. Evan Balestra, Kai Coleman (3), Carson Willis (4), Brady Medinger (5) and Wesley Neal, Evan Balestra (4), Neal (5). W-Willis (IP-1.0, H-0, R-1, ER-1, K-0, BB-3). Balestra (IP-2.0, K-4, R-4, ER-3, K-1, BB-4, WP-1). Coleman (IP-1.0, H-1, R-4, ER-0, K-3, BB-1). Medinger (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-1). L-Austin (IP-1.1, H-2, R-7, ER-6, K-0, BB-3, HBP-2). Mollette (IP-2.0, H-2, R-3, ER-3, K-3, BB-7). Vanhoose (IP-0.0, H-4, R-6, ER-6, K-0, BB-1). Perkins (IP-0.2, H-4, R-3, ER-3, K-1, BB-3). Hitting-Tolsia: Colton Austin 1-3, Ben Clayton 1-2, Cameron Perkins 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Kaleb Walker 1-3 2-RBI; St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 1-2 2-RBI, Brady Medinger 1-3 2-RBI, Evan Balestra 1-1 2B RBI, Drew Brown 2-4 2-RBI, Mark Hodges 3-3 RBI, Wesley Neal 1-1 2B 2-RBI, Hunter Staton 1-2 2-RBI, Carson Lyons 2-RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3 2-RBI.