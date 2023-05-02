FOCUS: OVC Boys’ All-Star Basketball Game

Fairland Dragons Steeler Leep (10) does his Kareem Abdul-Jabbar imitation with a hook shot.
Ironton Fighting Tigers’Ethan White lets fly with a 3-point goal attempt and connects.
South Point Pointers’ Caleb Lovely goes up for a slam dunk.
Boys participating in the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star Basketball Game were: kneeling left to right, not listed. Owen Johnson (Coal Grove), Jordan Ermalovich (South Point), Jance Lambert (Gallipolis), Caleb Cox (Chesapeake), Will Davis (Fairland), Shaun Terry (Ironton), Braden Schreck (Ironton), Chase Allen (Fairland) and Blake Porter (Rock Hill); standing left to right, Xathan Haney (South Point), Xander Dornon (South Point), Ethan White (Ironton), Isaac Clary (Gallipolis), Brody Fellure (Gallipolis), J.D. Thacker (Fairland), Jaxon Vance (South Point), Noah Doddridge (Rock Hill) and Caleb Lovely (South Point).