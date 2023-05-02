Ironton to host annual prep football showcase Published 9:04 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Ironton will host its annual All-Ohio Football Showcase Saturday, May 13, at Tanks Memorial Stadium for any players in the graduating classes for 2024 to 2028.

The showcase is presented by Charging Sports and 4th & Goal Athletics.

The showcase will include warm-ups, position drills, competition drives and 1V1S. Coat is $40

Email newsletter signup

National recruiting services 247 Sports, On3 sports catapult sports, Scouting Ohio and Prep Redzone among others will be in attendance along with many college programs.

Former Ohio State quarterback and NFL wide receiver Braxton Miller will be in attendance amongst many other notable guests.

Mike Robinson who is a former coach at Toledo Central Catholic

Does a lot of came up with the idea and Dows some various showcases throughout Ohio

“We kind of pitched the idea of our showcase being a Tri-State thing and draw kids from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. We’re fortunate they are able to come down here and our area players can show off the talent we have,” said Pendleton.

The showcase is something that Pendleton wants his players to use as a measuring stick as they prepare for the upcoming season after finishing as the Division 5 state runners-up last season.

“We talk about it every day how we have to be able to do the things that help our kids and allow our kids to compete and give them and edge,” said Pendleton.

“People say you can’t win games in the offseason but you can lose them. If you’re not working on that competitive edge all the time you’re doing your kids a disservice.”