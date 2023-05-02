Lady Tigers get offense going for OVC victory Published 1:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — It was a slow start but a strong finish for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

After falling behind early, Ironton scored 7 unanswered runs and went on to beat the Rock Hill Redwomen 7-4 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Rock Hill took a 1-0 in the first inning when Shaylin Matney singled, Alaina Wilds walked and Nevaeh Hackworth doubled.

The Redwomen added a run in the second on a double by Rylee Howard after Rylee Traylor walked.

Ironton (13-6, 9-3) answered in the third by taking the lead for good with 3 runs.

Graycie Brammer reached on an error, Khalil Martin and Bella Sorbilli walked and Brammer scored on a passed ball. Aubrey Ferguson was safe on an error as Martin scored and Sorbilli gave Ironton the lead by stealing home.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got a run in the fourth on a triple by Katelyn Williams and a singled by Brammer.

The lead went to 6-2 in the fifth inning.

Ferguson reached on an error and scored on a triple by Braylin Wallace. Courtesy runner Natalie Carter then scored on a passed ball.

Ironton’s final run scored in the seventh when Sorbilli doubled and Ferguson singled.

Rock Hill rallied in the bottom of the inning but could only must 2 runs.

Hackworth reached on an error to start the inning, Josie Kidd and Savannah Barnes walked to load the bases and Savannah Kidd was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

Josie Kidd stole home but Wallace got a ground out to end the rally and the game.

Wallace went the distance for the win as she gave up 8 hits, 2 earned runs, fanned 10 and walked 7.

Karlee Gillispie took the complete game loss. She gave up 9 hits, 3 earned run, struck out 9 and waked 2.

For Ironton, Ferguson was 2-4 with 2 RBI, Neal 2-4 with a double, Brammer 1-4 with an RBI, Martin, Sorbilli and Williams each 1-3 with a double, Wallace 1-4 with a triple and RBI and Brammer 1-4 with an RBI.

Hackworth was 3-4 with a double to lead Rock Hill. Traylor 1-1, Josie Kidd 1-2, Matney 1-3, Howard 1-4 with a double and RBI, Long 1-5 with a double and Savannah Kidd had an RBI.

In league games on Wednesday, Ironton will host South Point and Rock Hill visits Coal Grove.

Ironton 003 120 1 = 7 9 1

Rock Hill 110 000 2 = 4 8 3

Braylon Wallace and Graycie Brammer. Karlee Gillipie and Savannah Kidd. W-Wallace (IP-7.0, H-8, R-4, ER-2, K-10, BB-7, HBP-3). L-Gillispie (IP-7.0, H-9, R-7, ER-3, K-9, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-4 RBI, Khamil Martin 1-3 2B, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 2B, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4 2-RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-4 3B RBI, Kenley Neal 2-4 2B, Katelyn Williams 1-3 3B; Rock Hill: Charlee Long 1-5 2B, Shaylin Matney 1-3, Nevaeh Hackworth 3-4 2B, Josie Kidd 1-2, Rylee Traylor 1-1, Rylee Howard 1-4 2B RBI, Savannah Kidd RBI.